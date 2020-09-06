Video – Coronavirus rules are rules…even for Cristiano Ronaldo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo had to be reminded of the importance of wearing masks in public gatherings on Saturday night during his team’s match against Croatia.

Footage aired via Twitter from Esporte Interativo, shows a hostess of the stadium pointing to Cristiano Ronaldo the need to wear a mask.

Portugal was playing against Croatia at the “do Dragão” stadium in Porto, as part of the UEFA Nations League competition, however Ronaldo was not part of the team, due to an injury in his toe.

The footballer was on the stadium’s terrace following the match without a mask.

Olha a responsabilidade, Robozão! Cristiano Ronaldo, que está na arquibancada, levou essa chamada aí por estar sem máscara. Todo mundo tem que usar para se proteger, não tem jeito! #NationsLeagueNoEI

.

Portugal x Croácia é na TNT, no YouTube e no @EIPlus pic.twitter.com/nqpLl01nh6 — Esporte Interativo (de 🏠) (@Esp_Interativo) September 5, 2020

Portugal won their match 4 – 1. Ronaldo, who is on 99 international goals, was ruled out with a toe infection while Croatia were missing key midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic after their federation agreed not to pick them before the start of the European club season. It was the first time Ronaldo had missed a Portugal game since November 2018.

