Vinyl records sales overtake CDs after 30 years

ROME, APR 22 – Sales of vinyl records surpassed those of CDs in value terms in Italy in the first quarter of this year for time since 1991, according to Deloitte data compiled for Italian music industry federation FIMI.



It said revenues from record sales were up 121% compared to the first quarter of 2020, taking them slightly above earnings from CDs, which were down 6%.



Vinyl records now account for around 11% of revenues on the Italian music market, which is dominated by sales via streaming, which have 80%.

