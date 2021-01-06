Virgin joins Tui and Thomas Cook in cancelling holiday bookings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Virgin Holidays has become the latest travel firm to cancel holidays after new coronavirus lockdown restrictions were imposed.

It said schedules will be cancelled until mid-February, joining similar moves by Tui, Jet2 and Thomas Cook.

The companies said customers would be contacted about their future travel options during what Virgin described as “these extraordinary circumstances”.

Thomas Cook said it will call customers to offer refunds or rebooking.

Tui said it was “cancelling all holidays in line with international travel restrictions”. It added that said customers due to depart from England, Scotland and Wales would be contacted to discuss options.

The company said that customers due to travel from an English airport before mid-February, or from a Scottish or Welsh airport up to 31 January, would not be able to do so.

Meanwhile, Jet2 said it was extending “the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including 11 February 2021”.

A spokesman said: “For customers due to travel from 12th February onwards, we will provide another update closer to the time.”

Thomas Cook, which became an online-only travel brand in September after its earlier collapse, said: “Following the announcement of the latest lockdown, we are calling our customers to offer refunds or move their holidays to a later date.”.

