Volkswagen plans to invest about 40 million euros ($48 million) in European wind and solar projects by 2025 as part of a push to become carbon neutral, the head of the group’s namesake brand said on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, Volkswagen will team up with Germany’s top utility RWE for a solar park in 2022 that will have a capacity to supply 50,000 households with power.

via Reuters

