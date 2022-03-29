Völler: Germany among ‘the usual title suspects’ at Qatar World Cup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Almost eight months before the World Cup in Qatar, former Germany great Rudi Völler is optimistic about the German national team.

“I certainly see Germany in the circle of the usual title suspects alongside England and Brazil,” said the 61-year-old in an interview with the editorial network Germany. “The team has been convincing in the end, even if the opponents weren’t the very big indicator. You will improve with the class of the upcoming opponents.”

Völler, who starred in the World Cup 1990 victory in Italy and won the Champions League with Olympique Marseille in 1993, has high hopes in the former Leverkusen player Kai Havertz. “I’m absolutely convinced that Kai will play a very good role at the World Cup. You only have to look at Chelsea. A world-class striker like Romelu Lukaku has been on the bench there for weeks because he can’t get past Kai,” said Völler , who will retire as managing director of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen after this season.

“Then there would also be Florian Wirtz, should he be fit again for the World Cup. To see Havertz and Wirtz play together, one maybe a bit more offensive, the other a bit more defensive, that would give me great pleasure. That these top players started their career with us makes us a little proud,” said the former team boss of the German national team in comments picked up by DPA.

Wirtz is currently sidelined after a cruciate ligament tear, but could be fit again by the time of the World Cup from November 21st to December 18th.