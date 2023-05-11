Volvo Cars delays production of Volvo EX90

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Cars is delaying production of its Volvo EX90 model for more software development and testing, the carmaker said on Thursday.

It now expects to start production in the first half of 2024, it said in a statement.

Volvo Cars, majority owned by China’s Geely, unveiled its Volvo EX90 model, a fully electric SUV, towards the end of last year.

The company previously said it would begin production of the EX90 at the end of 2023.

Shares in Volvo Cars were down 5% at 1132 GMT.

