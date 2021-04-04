Von der Leyen and Michel to visit Turkey this week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this week.

The pair will travel to Turkey on April 6, Michel’s spokesman Barend Leyts said through a tweet.

POLITICO reports that the relations between the EU and Turkey, a candidate for membership, had become increasingly strained in recent years as the Turkish government stepped up its crackdown on freedoms, sent ships into waters internationally recognized as belonging to Cyprus and Greece, became embroiled in rows with various EU governments and issued threats — eventually realized last year — to open its borders and let migrants cross freely into the bloc.



