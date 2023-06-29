Von der Leyen picks Ivanova as new Bulgarian commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has picked Iliana Ivanova as the new Bulgarian commissioner, in charge of innovation, research, culture, education and youth, the same portfolio that was handled by Mariya Gabriel before she returned to Bulgarian politics.

Ivanova, a former MEP and member of the European Court of Auditors, was chosen over Daniel Lorer, a member of the Bulgarian parliament.

Ivanova will have to implement the bloc’s R&D program and “enhance the performance of the EU’s research spending and achieve a better impact on the ground,” von der Leyen said.

Via Politico

