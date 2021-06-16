Wales relishing chance to silence Turkish fans, says Bale

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wales captain Gareth Bale said the tem will feed off a hostile atmosphere created by a large Turkish fan contingent at Wednesday’s Group A match in Baku, and the reception will only serve as extra motivation to silence those fans.

Thousands of Turkish fans are expected to travel to the Azerbaijan capital for the game and are likely to create a partisan atmosphere for what is a must-win game for Senol Gunes’s Turkey side at the Olympic Stadium.

It will be a stark contrast for Wales, who played out their 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Baku in front of 8,782 fans in the stadium.

“When I’ve played in Turkey before, the atmosphere has been incredible,” Bale told a news conference on Tuesday. “Of course they will be cheering on the Turkish team but you need crowds in these tournaments.

“No problem with (hostility). We’re used to playing away games in front of hostile crowds. This is what we do for a living. If anything it should spur us on to be a bit more ruthless on the pitch.

“Hopefully we can keep them silent.”

via Reuters