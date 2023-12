Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis on Wednesday renewed his invitation to pray for the victims of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Please, let us not forget to pray for those who suffer the terrible consequences of violence and war,” said the pope at the end of his general audience in the Vatican, the last of 2023.

“Especially let us pray for the tormented Ukraine and for the peoples of Palestine and Israel,” he continued.

“War is an evil, let us pray for an end to wars,” added Francis.

Via ANSA

