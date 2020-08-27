Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Germany

Wasps attack German school, injuring 16 children

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A wasp attack at a school in the western German city of Lüdenscheid sent at least 16 students to the hospital.

Emergency services were contacted by the Adolf Reichwein secondary school  after several students – aged of 12 and 15- complained of wasp stings during recess.

Ambulances took 13 of the students to nearby hospitals. Eleven of them received emergency treatment at the Lüdenscheid clinic, the hospital confirmed in a statement, asking parents not to come to the hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said most were being treated for minor injuries, while one remained under observation due to a known wasp allergy. The students would also need to undergo a COVID-19 test at the hospital.

Wasps are protected in Germany under the Federal Nature Conservation Act, and deliberately disturbing, capturing, injuring or killing them without reasonable cause can carry fines between €5,000 and €50,000.

However, people who are allergic to wasp stings are entitled to kill the insects if they feel they are in danger.

Read more via DW

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: