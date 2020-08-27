Wasps attack German school, injuring 16 children

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A wasp attack at a school in the western German city of Lüdenscheid sent at least 16 students to the hospital.

Emergency services were contacted by the Adolf Reichwein secondary school after several students – aged of 12 and 15- complained of wasp stings during recess.

Ambulances took 13 of the students to nearby hospitals. Eleven of them received emergency treatment at the Lüdenscheid clinic, the hospital confirmed in a statement, asking parents not to come to the hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said most were being treated for minor injuries, while one remained under observation due to a known wasp allergy. The students would also need to undergo a COVID-19 test at the hospital.

Wasps are protected in Germany under the Federal Nature Conservation Act, and deliberately disturbing, capturing, injuring or killing them without reasonable cause can carry fines between €5,000 and €50,000.

However, people who are allergic to wasp stings are entitled to kill the insects if they feel they are in danger.

