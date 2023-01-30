WATCH: 95 migrants disembark in Carrara after Med journey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

95 migrants have been disembarked in the Marina di Carrara port after being rescued close to Libyan waters, TGCOM has reported.

15 women and 38 minors are reportedly on board the Ocean Viking ship operated by NGO SOS Mediterranee. Most of the children are unaccompanied. Health authorities have embarked the vessel to carry out the necessary checks, including Covid-testing.

The rescue of 95 survivors finally ended with their disembarkation in #Carrara after 4 days of navigation in rough weather. We are relieved that they reach safety but remain concerned by the designation of distant ports in Italy reducing SAR NGOs' capacity to rescue lives at sea. pic.twitter.com/RAU5tEnhbD — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) January 29, 2023

The NGO said that it was relieved that the migrants reach safety but remained concerned by the designation of distant ports in Italy reducing SAR NGOs’ capacity to rescue lives at sea.

Last week, the Italian government approved a decree to significantly limit the operations of private charity vessels rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, in an attempt to reduce the flow of people reaching the country’s shores.

via Tgcom

Image via SOS Mediterranee

