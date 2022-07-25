WATCH: Ingebritsen claims gold for Norway in 5000m race at World Championships

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made up for his 1,500 metres disappointment by winning the world 5,000m title in emphatic style on Sunday, taking the lead with three laps to go and driving home at a pace that nobody could live with.

The Norwegian was beaten into second in the 1,500m by Briton Jake Wightman but avoided any risk of a similar last 200m burn-up by going clear after the early stages had been slow in very warm early evening conditions.

FINALLY, AND WHAT A RACE!



Jakob Ingebrigtsen 🇳🇴 runs 13:09.24 over 5000m and strikes his first ever world title.#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/YOnncDBumS — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022

Ingebrigtsen came home in 13 minutes, 09.24 seconds ahead of Jacob Krop of Kenya, while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo found a home-straight burst to take bronze after American Grant Fisher had looked set for a medal until being tripped with 90m to go.

“It feels amazing. I felt really good today,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I won it and I needed it.”

The race had been one of the most eagerly-anticipated of the whole championships as if featured three current Olympic champions. Ingebrigtsen won the 1,500m in Tokyo, Selemon Barega of Ethiopia the 10,000m and Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, the 5,000m.

via Reuters

Image via Jakob Ingebritsen Twitter