Watch Live – Debate on the State of the Union 2021

Today at 0900h (GMT+2), Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver her State of the European Union address to the European Parliament, which will be followed by a debate with MEPs.

Ursula von der Leyen is expected to outline the impact of the Commission’s work in the past year, particularly in tackling the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. She will also share with MEPs her vision for responding to the challenges the EU faces, including the economic recovery, the fight against climate change, the digitalisation agenda and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

MEPs, in their responses, will assess the Commission’s work and the initiatives envisaged for the coming year. They will also present their own views and ideas; the annual State of the Union debate is a chance for MEPs to scrutinise the work and plans of the European Commission and help set the EU’s direction.

UPDATE – The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli will not preside over the plenary session today due to an illness that developed overnight. Following medical consultations, he has been advised to rest”, declared Roberto Cuillo, spokesman for President Sassoli. The session will be chaired by First VP Roberta Metsola.

Photo Ursula von der Leyen – EC AudioVisual Service – European Commission

