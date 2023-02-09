UPDATED: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy tells EU ‘thank you’ for its help

Reading Time: 4 minutes

BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the European Parliament on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving from the EU to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of EU leaders to ask for more weapons.

EU lawmakers gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a long standing ovation before he spoke to the assembly, cheering and applauding him, some of them wearing the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flags in ribbons clipped to their jackets.

Having won promises of Western battle tanks in recent weeks, Ukrainian officials are now focused on trying to secure the supply of longer-range rockets and fighter jets.

"We are defending ourselves in the battlefield, we Ukrainians, together with you," he said, adding that his country together with Europe was "defending ourselves against (the) biggest anti-European force of the modern world."

“We are defending ourselves in the battlefield, we Ukrainians, together with you,” he said, adding that his country together with Europe was “defending ourselves against (the) biggest anti-European force of the modern world.”

While Zelenskiy is unlikely to leave with immediate pledges to satisfy his requests, the visit gives him a chance to press his case in person with all the EU’s 27 national leaders for the first time since Russia invaded his country on Feb. 24, 2022.

He did not repeat Ukraine’s demand for jets in his speech to the European parliament.

European Union countries must quickly consider providing fighter jets to Ukraine, the head of the bloc’s parliament said on Thursday as she hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, touring Europe to win more arms to fight against the Russian invasion.

Referencing the biblical fight between David and Goliath, European Parliament head, Roberta Metsola said in addressing Zelenskiy in the chamber:

“You need to win and now (EU) member states must consider quickly as the next step providing long-range systems and the jets that you need to protect your liberty.”

Ukrainian officials are also pushing for membership talks within months.

But while some EU member countries are keen to give Ukraine the morale boost that would come with starting talks to join the bloc, others are much more cautious. They have stressed would-be members need to meet a range of criteria – such as cracking down on corruption – before they can even start negotiations.

This is the first time that President Zelenskyy cameto the European Parliament in person, after addressing MEPs remotely during an extraordinary session on 1 March, shortly after Russia started its war against Ukraine, and on 14 December when Parliament’s 2022 Sakharov Prize was awarded to the brave people of Ukraine.

The trip was only Zelenskiy’s second known time out of his country since the war began and followed a surprise visit to Washington in December. The president started on Wednesday in London, where he won a British pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced NATO fighter jets from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He also visited Paris, from where he travelled to Brussels with French President Macron.

Roberta METSOLA, EP President meets with Volodymyr ZELENSKY, Ukrainian President

Statement of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament on support for Ukraine

In a joint statement, the President of Parliament Roberta Metsola and the chairpersons of the political groups reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine and support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We call on Member States to continue to assist Ukraine in political, military, economic, infrastructure-related, financial and humanitarian terms”, the statement says. “Ukraine must be supported as it defends itself from the continued illegal, brutal Russian war of aggression. We call again for States to increase and accelerate their military assistance, provision of necessary military equipment and defence systems and training of Ukrainian armed forces. We reiterate that Ukraine’s future is as a Member of the European Union, and welcome the huge efforts of Ukraine in meeting objectives related to its accession. We are hopeful that all the conditions required will be met in order for accession negotiations to begin as soon as possible. We emphasise our willingness to do what is necessary to hold the Russian perpetrators to account for the war crimes, crimes against humanity and atrocities committed in Ukraine”

The Conference of Presidents underlined its support for President Zelenskyy’s 10 proposals for peace plan and calls for the reconstruction effort to make use of frozen Russian assets.

Photos: EP

