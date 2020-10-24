Watch : Phantom of The Opera actors and musicians record medley of known musical

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some of the Phantom’s finest actors and musicians across the UK have come together and recorded a medley of the known musical.

In July, it was announced that the show that has been running in the West End since 1986, was to exit the stage, due to the ongoing restrictions on theatres.

Phantom of the Opera, London’s second-longest-running musical, has been forced to close permanently on the West End, the show’s producer has announced.

