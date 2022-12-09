WATCH: Pope Francis breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Philip Pullella

ROME (Reuters) – Pope Francis broke down and cried on Thursday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer in central Rome.

The pope’s voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.

Il momento nel quale #PapaFrancesco ha interrotto la lettura della sua preghiera all' #ImmacolataConcezione in Piazza di Spagna, iniziando a piangere. "Avrei voluto – ha detto – oggi portarti il ringraziamento del popolo ucraino, per la pace che da tempo chiediamo al Signore". pic.twitter.com/TMf9hWAd9v — Vatican News (@vaticannews_it) December 8, 2022

The crowd, including Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri who was right next to the pope, applauded when they realised he was unable to talk and saw him crying.

Francis broke down during a traditional prayer to the Madonna at the foot of a statue on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a national holiday in Italy.

“Immaculate Virgin, today I would have wanted to bring you the thanks of the Ukrainian people (for peace),” he said before being overwhelmed by emotion and having to stop.

When he was able to, he continued: “Instead, once again I have to bring you the pleas of children, of the elderly, of fathers and mothers, of the young people of that martyred land, which is suffering so much.”

Since Russia invaded its neighbour in February, Francis has mentioned Ukraine in nearly all his public appearances and has grown increasingly critical of Moscow.

Pope Francis prays before a statue of the Virgin Mary (not pictured) during the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in Piazza Mignanelli, Rome, Italy, 08 December 2022. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

On Wednesday, he compared the war in Ukraine to a Nazi operation that killed some two million people, mostly Jews, in the first years of World War Two.

After reading the prayer on Thursday at the statue near the Spanish Steps, the pope greeted people in the crowd, including journalists.

When one of journalists mentioned to Francis that she had seem him overcome with emotion, he responded:

“Yes. It (the war in Ukraine) is an enormous suffering, enormous. A defeat for humanity.”

