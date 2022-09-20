WATCH: Powerful quake shakes Mexico

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A powerful earthquake struck near the coast of western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating temblors, shaking buildings and sending residents of Mexico City scurrying onto the streets for safety.

Shortly after 1 p.m. local time, the quake registered at 7.6 magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey hit near the coast on the border region of the states of Michoacan and Colima at a depth of around 15 km (9 miles).

Breaking: Video shows the moment an earthquake was felt in Mexico City. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Michoacán. pic.twitter.com/JKaYajjMO1 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 19, 2022

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital after the tremors, which rumbled through Mexico on the same day as major quakes hit the country in 1985 and 2017.

Thousands of people were killed in the 1985 earthquake and more than 350 died in the 2017 quake.

via Reuters

