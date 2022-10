Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the ‘Just Stop Oil’ climate activism group of two protesters who threw Heinz Tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 painting ‘Sunflowers’ at the National Gallery in London, 14 October 2022.

The protesters then knelt down in front of the painting and appeared to glue their hands to the wall beneath it before being arrested.

Photo: EPA-EFE/JUST STOP OIL HANDOUT

