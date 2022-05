Reading Time: < 1 minute

(L-R) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, with American actor Tom Cruise attending the Royal Film Performance of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Leicester Square Gardens, London, Britain, on Thursday evening.

This is the 72nd Royal Film Performance which raises money for the charity which supports people working behind the scenes of the UK’s film and television industry.

Via EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN