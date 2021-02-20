Watch – Twenty years since Bergoglio became Cardinal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vatican News Twenty years ago, on 21 February 2001, Pope Saint John Paul II created forty-four new Cardinals – including the then-Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Vatican News reports how when one looks back at the homily of Pope John Paul II, on the occasion of the ordinary public Consistory, he had stressed why the day was a special day. Pope John Paul II said “Today is a great celebration for the universal Church, which is enriched by 44 new Cardinals.” Pronouncing words that already looked to the future, Pope John Paul said, “This morning ‘Catholic’ Rome warmly embraces the new Cardinals with the same enthusiasm, knowing that another important page of her 2,000-year history is being written.” “The mystical barque of the Church,” he added, “is preparing anew ‘to put out into the deep’, to bring the message of salvation to the world.

The then-Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, would be elected Supreme Pontiff on 13 March 2013.

Vatican News

