UPDATE – U2’s Bono and The Edge give private concert in Kyiv Subway

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) – Irish rock group U2’s frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.

“Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now … The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you’re fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told a crowd of up to 100 gathered inside the Khreshchatyk metro station. He was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Irish musician Bono of the band U2 performs in Khreshatyk metro station in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 May 2022, to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Western countries have responded with various sets of sanctions against Russian state majority owned companies and interests in a bid to bring an end to the conflict. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, pressing towards Kyiv before withdrawing its forces from near the capital at the end of March to concentrate its firepower on eastern Ukraine.

EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation”, continues to carry out missile strikes across Ukraine. However, some life has returned to Kyiv even though air raid sirens sound regularly.

Bono rallied the crowd between songs during his performance.

“This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you’ll be free at last. They can take your lives, but they can never take your pride,” he said.