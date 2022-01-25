Watford sack manager Ranieri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Watford have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri on Monday following their 3-0 home defeat by Norwich City, which left the Premier League club two points below the safety zone in 19th place.

Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Claudio Ranieri.



The Hornets' Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 24, 2022

“The Hornets’ Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity,” Watford said in a statement.

Ranieri was appointed after the sacking of Xisco Muñoz in October, but has failed to make an impact, picking up only seven points during his 13 league games in charge, leaving the Hornets to face a tough relegation battle in the months ahead.

via Reuters, Watford FC-Twitter.