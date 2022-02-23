Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky said that “To date, there is no need for general mobilization. We need to quickly complete the Ukrainian army and other military formations. I, as the Verkhovnim Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was issued a decree on the call of reservists in a special period”.

He stressed that it was exclusively about citizens enrolled in the operational reserve.

Zelensky said that “We have to increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational environment. According to the decision of the Chief Commandant of the Armed Forces, a meeting of theoroborona reserves will also be held in the near future. While our soldiers protect us – we must work, invest money in Ukraine’s economy, earn money to finance our powerful army.”