“We won’t rest until we get full justice for Daphne” – David Casa 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola reiterated the Parliament’s commitment to the rule of law and protection of journalists. Soeaking to a well-attended crowd of MEPs, journalists, and representatives of European civil society, President Metsola stated “today we grieve the loss of one of us, a woman, a mother, a daughter. But this grief must be channelled into our determination to do more, to stand tall and be more steadfast together in defence of media and press freedom”.

On his part, David Casa reasserted his commitment to working for full justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. “Justice does not only mean the conviction of those that planted the bomb. It must mean justice for her stories. And the end of the impunity that those she exposed continue to enjoy even today”.

Casa paid tribute to the NGOs working on the front line and thanked them for their work. He said the European Parliament will continue to stand with them in their quest for truth and justice.

MEP Ramona Strugariu, who Co-Chairs the Media Working Group together with David Casa, also addressed the crowd. She expressed commitment to continue the fight for press freedom in Daphne’s name. Echoing Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, she called for the Commission’s proposed anti-SLAPP Directive to be named “Daphne’s Law”, in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s honour.

The European Parliament will take stock of the situation in Malta on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia with a debate in the European Parliament plenary on 17 October and will also be holding the second edition of Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.

Casa, who spearheaded the creation of Prize stated; “May it inspire others to fight for what they believe in and to be steadfast in holding power to account, just as she did”.

Photo – EPP

