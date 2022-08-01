Wealth is not a measure of the quality of life – Archbishop / Malta News Briefing – Monday 1 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Wealth is not a measure of the quality of life – Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Sunday that one’s material wealth was no measure of quality of life, least of all when its pursuit becomes an obsession that comes at the expense of everything else. Scicluna warned of the futility of believing that the pursuit of material wealth is the path to happiness. The Archbishop acknowledged that his message was being made at a time when many parents felt burdened by bills and loans that must be paid, but even so, a sense of perspective remained important to ensure good quality of life. “Are we making as much time as we can for each other, for our children, for God? What quality of life are we living? A race to reach the end of the month,” he asked. Because if so, we are not leading a good quality of life” he added. (Newsbook)

NGO claims authorities refusing rescue to 45 people in distress

Authorities have continued to refuse to rescue 45 people who have been in distress at sea for six days, an NGO has claimed.

Alarm Phone said that that 62 hours after it alerted Maltese and Greek authorities, 45 people are still out at sea in Malta’s search and rescue area. “They survived another night, but after 6 days in a small boat their situation is critical,” it said, adding that the boat is moving a a very slow pace and asking whether the Armed Forces of Malta is using this as an excuse for its refusal to rescue the people in distress. On Saturday, Alarm Phone had flagged another boat in distress as it urged Malta to rescue 40 asylum seekers in the country’s search and rescue area. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

58 new cases of Covid-19 were found by the health authorities on Sunday, while one more patient has died. Meanwhile, the number of active cases has dwindled to 1,775 as 222 more people recovered. The total number of cases now stands at 112,828, while total recoveries amount to 109,863. The death toll is 794. (Independent)