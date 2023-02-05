Wedding tourism booms in Italy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

dding tourism is booming in Italy with over 11,000 overseas couples tying the knot in Italy last year, according to the Destination Weddings in Italy Observatory, complied by the Centro Studi Turistici tourist study centre.

Tuscany was confirmed as favourite foreign wedding destination with 21% of the total followed by Lombardy, Campania, Puglia, Sicily, and Lazio, the observatory said.

And the survey said that the foreign wedding industry has “big margins for expansion”.

Based on the length of stay of couples and guests at the ceremony (3.3 nights on average), 619 thousand arrivals and over 2 million tourist presences linked to destination weddings are estimated for 2022, producing an estimated turnover of €599 million, about 11% more than the levels estimated in 2019.

The vogue for getting married in Italy has been boosted by celebrity couples choosing the country to get hitched, starting in 1992 with David Bowie and Somali born model Iman Abdulmajid, who swapped vows in the American Church of St James in Florence.

This was followed by Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes on Lake Bracciano, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin at Palazzo Papadopol in Venice, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Forte Belvedere in Florence, and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at Borgo Egnazia in Puglia, to name a few.

Via ANSA

