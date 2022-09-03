West is playing chess game with death – Medvedev

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Russian President and Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev has accused the US and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s break-up and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday.

He warned the West that an attempt to push Russia towards collapse would amount to a “chess game with death”.

He alleged that some in the West would like to “take advantage of the military conflict in Ukraine to push our country to a new twist of disintegration, do everything to paralyse Russia’s state institutions and deprive the country of efficient controls, as happened in 1991”.

Sky News