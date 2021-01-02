Wham!’s Last Christmas goes to number one in the UK for the first time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wham!’s Last Christmas has topped the UK singles chart for the first time, 36 years after it was first released.

The festive classic was streamed 9.2 million times over the last week, knocking LadBaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eating off the top spot.

First released in December 1984, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s song was held off the top spot by Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?

Since the song was released in 1984, it has returned to the top 10 a further six times.

Fans had previously launched a campaign to get it to number one in 2017, to mark the first anniversary of George Michael’s untimely death on Christmas Day 2016.

Read more via BBC

