What military titles and patronages has Prince Andrew lost?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prince Andrew has been effectively removed from all his connections as a working royal as he faces a civil sexual assault case in the United States.

The 61-year-old, who is the Queen’s third child and ninth in line to the British throne, has been stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the roles had been returned to the Queen. British media reports they will be redistributed to other members of the royal family.

Prince Andrew has lost all the honorary military titles he held across the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand.

That includes a ceremonial position as colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which he took over from his father Prince Philip in 2017.

However, the BBC reports he will retain his service rank of Vice-Admiral.

All of Prince Andrew’s remaining patronages have been returned to the Queen. The job of a royal patron is to bring publicity to a cause or service, with more than 3,000 patronages held by members of the royal family.

Here are the military titles he is giving up:

Army

Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (UK)

Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment (UK)

Colonel-in-Chief of the Small Arms School Corps (UK)

Colonel-in-Chief of the Yorkshire Regiment (UK)

Colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers (UK)

Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers (UK)

Colonel-in-Chief of the Queen’s York Rangers (Canada)

Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada

Colonel-in-Chief of the Princess Louise Fusiliers (Canada)

Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment

Air Force

Honorary Air Commodore, Royal Air Force Lossiemouth (UK)

Navy

Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm (UK)

Patronages

Among the patronages that have been returned included elite British organisations including the Royal Marines Children’s Fund, the British Science Association, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the English National Ballet and London Metropolitan University.

The HRH title

British media has reported Prince Andrew will no longer be called His Royal Highness, or HRH, in official settings.

This title is reserved for members of the royal family and means they are addressed as “Your Royal Highness”.

Prince Andrew has retained his title of Duke of York, for now but will not use it in any official capacity.

The Queen may need to further strip her son’s titles and entitlements, depending on the outcome of Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit against him.

Photo – Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT