As 2022 comes to an end, celebrations will begin to erupt across the world for the New Year.

Using UK GMT time, here is a brief overview of when counties in the world will welcome 2023…

31 December

10am: Pacific islands, including Samoa and Kiribati Island

11am: New Zealand

1pm: Australia

3pm: North Korea

3.45pm: Hong Kong

4pm: Taiwan

5pm: Thailand

7pm: Pakistan

8pm: United Arab Emirates (UAE)

9pm: Russia

11pm: Germany

1 January

2am: Brazil

5am: New York

6am: Mexico

8am: Los Angeles

