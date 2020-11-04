When will the result be known

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The coronavirus pandemic has seen an unprecedented number of voters register to cast their ballot by mail – raising the very real possibility that we may not know who has won the US election for several days.

In 2016, Donald Trump was declared the winner of Wisconsin at 8.29am CET on the day after polls closed, putting him over the magic 270 Electoral College votes he needed.

If the contest between Mr Trump and Joe Biden is not close and one of the candidates wins comfortably, we could expect to find out the result at a similar time.

But this is expected to be a more drawn-out election. Postal ballots take longer to count – and if battleground states cannot be called, or there are legal challenges on state counts, we could be in for a long night (or week).

It is going down to the wire in Florida with 93% of ballots already counted, while places like Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina look too close to call yet.

Counting is under way as well in other “toss up” races, including Pennsylvania and Ohio, with projections showing Mr Trump has taken 14 states to Mr Biden’s 12, with none flipped yet.

