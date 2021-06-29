WHO and ECDC launch indicator framework to evaluate effectiveness of digital tracing solutions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) together with the World Health Organization (WHO) through its Headquarters and Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) have developed the first indicator framework to evaluate the public health effectiveness of digital proximity tracing solutions.

Countries have readily employed innovative technologies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support the implementation of public health and social measures. Digital proximity tracing—using smartphones or purpose-built devices to capture anonymized interactions between individuals then issuing alerts—emerged during the pandemic as a new means of support to government-led programmes for contact tracing.

ECDC and WHO developed this indicator framework in consultation with public health experts globally. The framework will provide countries with a standardized approach for evaluating their use of digital proximity tracing solutions. It will also assess the extent to which these solutions have aided national contact tracing strategies for COVID-19.

Dr Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, Director of the Division of Country Health Policies and Systems at WHO/Europe said that “this new indicator framework has been developed through a strong collaboration between ECDC and WHO. It offers countries a standardized approach to gather the evidence and assess the contribution that digital proximity tracing technology has made to large-scale contact tracing efforts for COVID-19. We anticipate that it will become an invaluable tool”.