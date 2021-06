Reading Time: < 1 minute

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Friday that results from the CureVac COVID-19 vaccine’s initial trial were disappointing.

German biotech firm CureVac’ vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out.

“It was disappointing to see the results from CureVac,” the WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

Photo: A view of a logo of biopharmaceutical company CureVac at the main building in Tuebingen, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK