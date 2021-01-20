WHO chief welcomes EU Council proposal for pandemic preparedness treaty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday welcomed a proposal by the European Council to negotiate a global treaty on pandemic preparedness, noting it would be the second such treaty after a tobacco pact of 2003.

Tedros, addressing the WHO’s Executive Board, referred to the proposal made by European Union Council President Charles Michel in December and said: “As you know we have the Tobacco Convention and if we can make this happen, this would be the second Convention or the second treaty and for a very important area, pandemic preparedness and response.

“All of us have seen how unprecedented this pandemic is, and we have to give it our best. And I think a treaty is the best thing that we can do that can that (bring) the political commitment of member states,” Tedros added.

Main Photo: European Council President Charles Michel (R) welcomes Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus before their meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 15 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Francisco Seco / POOL

