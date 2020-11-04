Who is winning the U.S. presidential election?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the U.S. presidential election. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

It takes 270 votes to win.

The following table shows the projected winner of each state as forecast by media outlets and data provider Edison Research.

As of 1:13 p.m. ET (0613 GMT):

Electoral College tally

ABC Trump 123 Biden 126

CBS Trump 159 Biden 175

NBC Trump 204 Biden 205

FOX Trump 213 Biden 237

CNN Trump 167 Biden 215

EDISON Trump 127 Biden 205

AP Trump 209 Biden 223

Edison Research provides exit polling and vote count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections. Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results. The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP to inform its projections.

