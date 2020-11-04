Who is winning the U.S. presidential election?

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the U.S. presidential election. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
It takes 270 votes to win.
The following table shows the projected winner of each state as forecast by media outlets and data provider Edison Research.
As of 1:13 p.m. ET (0613 GMT):
Electoral College tally
ABC Trump 123 Biden 126
CBS Trump 159 Biden 175
NBC Trump 204 Biden 205
FOX Trump 213 Biden 237
CNN Trump 167 Biden 215
EDISON Trump 127 Biden 205
AP Trump 209 Biden 223
Edison Research provides exit polling and vote count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections. Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results. The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP to inform its projections.