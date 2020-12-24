WHO reassures Santa is immune to Covid-19 and will be able to deliver Christmas presents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Amid all the daily news bulletins from the World Health Organisation on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the Covid-19 WHO Health Emergencies Programme, found time to issue an important message to children around the world and keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Santa Claus is immune to coronavirus and will be able to deliver Christmas presents, she reassured children.

If a child in your life is worried that #SantaClaus 🎅 might not be able to travel and deliver presents 🎁 due to #COVID19, Dr @mvankerkhove can provide reassurance: 🎅 is immune. pic.twitter.com/X9LpUneMvZ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 22, 2020

Children were told that Santa and Mrs Claus were doing very well and that Father Christmas was very busy.

The WHO said he will be able to travel in and out of the airspace to deliver presents.

But they warned children to remember about social distancing.

Dr Van Kerkhove, said in a televised statement: “I understand the concern for Santa because he is of older age and of one of the older age groups but I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus.

“We had a brief chat with him and he is doing very well.

“Mrs Claus is doing very well and they are very busy right now.

“But he is immune”.

Main Photo: A file photo from Montreux, Switzerland of Santa Claus in front of the Swiss and French alps at sunset during the 20th edition of the Christmas Market in Montreux. Santa Claus is ‘flying’ with the aid of a cable above the market and the lake on a distance of 385 meters. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

