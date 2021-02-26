WHO says working with EC to manage regional COVID vaccine donations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with the European Commission to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine donations for other countries on the continent, the head of its European office.

Hans Kluge, asked about doses for countries in the Balkans, told a news conference: “We are also working closely… with the European Commission at all levels on the issue of donations.”

Austria would be coordinating those donations, he said.

Main Photo: The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...