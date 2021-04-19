WHO says world seeing increased COVID-19 cases across all age groups

Reading Time: < 1 minute

GENEVA, April 19 (Reuters) – A leading epidemiologist at the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the latest rise in COVID-19 infections worldwide reflected increases among all age groups.

“We are seeing increased rates of transmission across all age groups,” Maria van Kerkhove told a WHO briefing, adding that last week saw 5.2 million cases reported, the highest weekly increase since the start of the pandemic.

“We are seeing a slight age shift in some countries, driven by social mixing,” she added.

(Reporting by Mike Shields and Stephanie Nebahey Editing by Gareth Jones)

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...