Will the next Eurovision be held in Sicily?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Following the victory in the last Eurovision song contest by Maneskin, Italy won the right to organise the 2022 Eurovision song contest. On Monday, RAI announced the list of the cities which submitted their interest to host the event.

These are:

Acireale (Catania)

Alessandria

Bertinoro di Romagna (Forlì – Cesena)

Bologna

Genoa

Florence

Jesolo (Venice)

Matera

Milan

Palazzolo Acreide (Syracuse),

Pesaro

Rimini

Rome

Sanremo (Imperia)

Turin

Trieste

Viterbo

WIWIbloggs reports that the next stage will see all the candidates receive a more detailed document with the necessary requirements for hosting Eurovision. These bid books will be delivered to the candidate cities on Wednesday 14 July and must be submitted to RAI by Wednesday 4 August. The final decision will be made by RAI in conjunction with the EBU by the end of August.

Wiwibloggs/ANSA