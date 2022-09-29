Windsor Castle to reopen to public for first time since Queen’s death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Windsor Castle will reopen to the public for the first time since the Queen’s death.

The castle and St George’s Chapel will open at 10am on Thursday.

It will be the first time members of the public will be able to visit the Queen’s final resting place and view the ledger stone inscribed with her name in the George VI Memorial Chapel.

Entrance to the chapel is included in a ticket for Windsor Castle, which costs £26.50 for adults during the week and £28.50 on Saturdays. Children’s tickets cost £14.50 during the week and £15.50 on Saturday.

It comes after the monarchy returned to royal duties after the period of royal mourning ended.

The royal family had carried out only official duties where appropriate since the death of the Queen on 8 September and its members dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.

But from Tuesday they were able to carry out their normal official roles in full, when the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first official visit to Wales in their new roles.

