With 5.4 million monthly viewers, Tokis is third most watched channel on GO’s TV platform

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As local TV viewers continue to be spoilt for choice for TV content, GO is proud to announce the remarkable success its local content is having on its streaming platform, Tokis. Boasting an ever-growing audience of 5.4 million views monthly, the platform has become the channel of choice for those seeking captivating Maltese stories and talent.

“The surge in viewership on Tokis comes thanks to the extensive library offering thousands of hours of content. The numbers speak volumes, where viewers are increasingly embracing the experience we are offering them,” says Ryan Mark Mifsud, GO’s Content and Digital media Manager.

Tokis has solidified its position as the third most-watched channel on our platform, consistently holding viewership during afternoon hours. This data underscores the local audience’s strong affinity for homegrown content and their unwavering trust in Maltese talent and language.

“The success of local content on Tokis serves as a resounding affirmation of our bold move to invest in such content and help the industry overcome the challenges associated with being a small island. It is a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of our cultural storytelling, with the audience demonstrating a clear preference for narratives that reflect their own experiences,” added Ryan Mark.

As the festive season approaches, Tokis will not only celebrate its success but will also be offering exciting Christmas specials namely Tokis in a Box, a limited edition exclusively branded one-year subscription to Tokis, promising endless entertainment and joy throughout the year.

GO has also produced a Tokis Calendar which can be collected from GO’s retail outlet against a donation, for which the proceeds will go towards Puttinu Cares Foundation. Limited copies of Tokis’ Calendar will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

