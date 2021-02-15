Withstanding the test of time – Larry celebrates a decade at 10 Downing Street

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Ministers come and go and no one better than Larry, 10 Downing Street’s cat can say this.

Larry is celebrating his 10th anniversary of his arrival at Downing Street from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and since his arrival he witnessed three Prime Ministers, namely David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Sky News reports that amongst the many virtues he might have or not have, ‘modesty is not Larry’s thing.’

He has 438,000 twitter followers and introduces himself “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office. I’m a 14 year old tabby, in position longer than the leader of any UK political party.”

