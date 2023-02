Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Moldovan capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace.

The company said in a statement it would lay on extra flights from the Romanian city of Iasi as replacements.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, writing by Max Hunder. Editing by Jane Merriman)

