Wolves, Southampton share spoils

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton both missed the opportunity to move up higher in the Premier League table as they cancelled out each other in a 1-1 draw on Monday.

It was an emotional evening for former England international Theo Walcott who scored for his boyhood club Southampton after 14 years since his last goal.

He struck before the hour to put the Saints on course for three points and third place but Wolves were not to be denied and Pedro Neto grabbed the equaliser with 15 minutes to go.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was happy with his side’s reaction. He told the BBC: “It was a good game. Both teams played with high tempo. We played good. “Southampton played good also. They have very good players and a very good manager. We matched them. We finished the game on the front foot. I’m very proud of the reaction to the goal.”

His counterpart Ralph Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports: “I am happy. For everyone it was a tough game, tactically so demanding, it was like chess. They played 4-3-3, we didn’t expect that but we found the answers.

“We didn’t have 100% conviction in the final third but we got the first goal and we think three points is possible but we knew it was a long way to go. It was a deserved draw for both teams.

In Monday’s other match, Burnley beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

