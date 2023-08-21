Woman killed, man seriously wounded in West Bank shooting -Israel’s military

A woman was killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Monday, the Israeli military said.
Israel’s ambulance service said a man who was also seriously wounded in the incident was transferred to hospital.
The military said in a statement it had set up roadblocks and was searching for the suspects, who it said fired from a passing vehicle.
A spokesperson of the Islamist Hamas group that governs blockaded Gaza, Hazem Qassem, praised the attack and said it was a response to Israel’s ongoing assaults on Palestinians.
via Reuters