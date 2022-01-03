Women take 14 of 29 jobs in new Dutch government

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The last few ministerial posts in the next Dutch government were confirmed on Sunday, completing the line-up of ministers and junior ministers in Mark Rutte’s fourth administration In total, there are 29 ministers and junior ministers, of whom 14 are women – a first in Dutch political history.

Among the new faces are Almere mayor Franc Weerwind, who is the minister for legal protection, and Ernst Kuipers, head of the Dutch acute hospital care association, who became a familiar face on television during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wopke Hoekstra, the outgoing finance minister, takes over at foreign affairs.

Rutte will hold talks with all the members of his new team in the coming few days and the ministers will pose with the king on the steps of his Noordeinde palace on January 10. Just nine of the 29 ministers and junior ministers were in the outgoing cabinet, and apart from Rutte, all those staying put have been moved to new postings.

Photo – Intended Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgoz (R) is received by Mark Rutte, leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), in The Hague, The Netherlands, 03 January 2022. Mark Rutte’s fourth cabinet will consist of twenty ministers and nine state secretaries. Rutte will retain the post as prime minister. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT



