Work on central due diligence agency to begin next month / Malta News Briefing – Friday 19 August 2022

Morning Briefing

Work on central due diligence agency to begin next month

Government has announced that the process to set up a new centralised due diligence agency will begin next month. Financial services firms and practitioners have often complained that similar procedures are undertaken by different government entities. Instead, the new agency will run checks on foreign direct investment and warranted professionals offering corporate services. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri also said that government will begin work on the reforms that will introduce the right for businesses to open a bank account and a tribunal for those businesses that have been refused a bank account. (The Times of Malta)

Lombard registers three-fold increase in profits

Lombard Bank Group has announced a profit before Tax of €17.2m, in H1 2022, up from €5.4m for the same period last year, while the Bank’s Profit before Tax was €18.3m, up from €4.0m in H1 2021. It said that these results include a significant recovery on a long outstanding non-performing loan net of the accrual for higher regulatory contributions to the Depositor Compensation Scheme, as well as lower profits at MaltaPost p.l.c. for the first half of its financial year. (The Malta Independent)

Strong winds expected today, tomorrow

Strong winds are expected to batter the Maltese islands towards the end of the week, anticipating a wind of Force 7 between Friday and Saturday. Particularly strong north-westerly winds are expected tomorrow, reaching Force 7 winds throughout the day. (Newsbook).