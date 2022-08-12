Work permit delays hampering business, Employers say / Malta News Briefing – Friday 12 August 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning briefing

Employers complain about work permit delays:

According to a survey conducted by the Malta Employers Association, two-thirds of employers say work permit delays have had a significant impact on their business. Before being legally permitted to work in Malta, third-country nationals must apply for a work permit and receive approval from Identity Malta. According to Identity Malta, the work permit application process could take up to two months. However, according to the survey, the majority of work permits are not processed on time.

MTA creditors will be paid in full: The creditors of the Malta Tourism Authority will be paid in full, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said on Thursday, adding that he has no problem with the authority exceeding its budget. He was responding to Times of Malta questions about the MTA’s €20 million overspend, amid reports that additional funds have not been made available for the authority to pay off its debts. “All of the MTA’s creditors have been paid,” said Bartolo. “That’s what will happen, as it should.”

Covid-19: There were 49 new Covid-19 cases reported today.