“Work with Us”: Website launched to apply for a job at the Vatican

“Work with Us” is a title that says it all. Up to now, lay staff to be hired at various levels of the Holy See were selected based on available CVs (curriculum vitae). From now on, it will be possible to directly apply for vacant or soon-to-be vacant positions.

This is the main innovation of the new website of the Secretariat for the Economy, led by the Prefect, Maximino Caballero Ledo, which came online this week.

“Work with Us” is a section dedicated to lay staff interested in working at the Holy See and is aimed at candidates external to the Vatican.

At the same time, the Secretariat for the Economy is also working to promote internal mobility, so when a position becomes vacant, the notice will also be conveyed through the Employee Portal to check if there are people already part of the Holy See’s staff who are interested.

The new website of the Secretariat for the Economy, in addition to information on the functions and decision-making processes of the Dicastery, also transparently presents the rules governing control and supervision in economic and financial matters, as well as those for oversight and supervision in administrative matters.

The website is available here.

Via Vatican News

